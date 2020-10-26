Funeral services for UD student who died from COVID-19 complications announced

Michael Lang, 18, a first-year student in the College of Arts and Sciences from LaGrange, Illinois, died on October 22 following a lengthy hospitalization. (PHOTO: University of Dayton)

COUNTRYSIDE, Ill. (WDTN) – Funeral services for the University of Dayton student who died from complications of COVID-19 have been confirmed.

UD announced the death in a letter to university students, faculty and staff and held a vigil Friday.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, in Countryside, Illinois. A funeral mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church in LaGrange, Illinois at 11 a.m. In order to attend the Mass, you must register online. You can also watch a livestream of the service on the St. Francis Xavier Facebook page.

According to the funeral home’s website, the livestream will begin 10 to 15 minutes prior to the scheduled funeral start time at 11 a.m. Please use Chrome when streaming the funeral. Do not use Internet Explorer or Safari.

Due to current health regulations, a maximum of 50 people are allowed in the funeral home at any one time, masks and social distancing required at the funeral home and at church. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Heart Association.

The funeral home’s website said, “during the summers, Lang loved caddying at LaGrange Country Club. He enjoyed golf, fishing and all sports and was a good friend to all.”

