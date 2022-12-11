Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Arrangements for the funeral of the former Miamisburg Mayor, Dick Church, Jr. have been announced.

The previous mayor of Miamisburg died on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the age of 81 after a brief illness.

According to the obituary, visitation for the former mayor will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13 in the City Council Chamber in the Miamisburg Civic Center. A Masonic service will be held for Church during visitation at 7:30 p.m.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m., funeral services will be held at St. Jacob Lutheran Church in Miamisburg and burial will be at Hillgrove Cemetery, following the funeral.

Before becoming mayor, some things Church accomplished was graduating from Miamisburg High School in 1959, becoming a co-owner of the Church family business, Church’s Flowers and became a reporter for Miamisburg News. Church was also a volunteer for the Miamisburg Parks Board and committee, which wrote Miamisburg’s city charter in the 1960s, the obituary says.

Mayor Church leaves behind his wife of 55-years, Dr. Judith Church.

If you would like to make a memorial donation in Church’s memory, you can donate to the Miamisburg Schools Educational Foundation or SICSA.

Click here to read the full obituary, express condolences or find out more information.