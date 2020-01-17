Funeral service set for CTC student shot and killed in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The funeral services have been set for the 18-year-old CTC student who was shot and killed in Englewood on Monday.

Services for Kareena M. Broski will be held Sunday at 3 pm at Kindred Funeral Home in Englewood. A visitation will be held for the family to receive friends from 1 pm until the service at 3 pm. Click here to read Broski’s full obituary.

Broski was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Union Road just after midnight. She was taken to Grandview Medical Center where she later died.

The Coroner’s Office confirmed her death as a homicide, saying she died after being shot in the torso.

Police believe that Broski knew the suspect and that she was shot somewhere else then transported to the apartment complex.

