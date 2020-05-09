Funeral service held for worker killed in gravel hopper

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — A private funeral service was held last week for a worker who died after becoming trapped in a gravel hopper at an industrial site in Ohio.

The Springfield News-Sun reports that the Clark County coroner’s office confirmed that Rodger Zimmerman of Springfield was the man killed May 2 at Enon Sand and Gravel in Bethel Township.

His obituary said private services held for his family Thursday were live streamed on the Facebook page of Littleton and Rue Funeral Home.

County sheriffs and the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.