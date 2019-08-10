Funeral service held for Derrick Fudge, victim of Dayton shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Saturday, family and friends gathering in Springfield to remember the life of 57-year old Derrick Fudge. Fudge’s younger sister, Twyla Southall says he would give all that he could for anyone one in need. She shared a story to demonstrate her point, of when Fudge used to volunteer yearly as a bell-ringer for the Salvation Army.

“They would give him gift cards [and] he gave his gift card to a woman to buy her medicine. That’s the Derrick that we know. That’s the Derrick that we love. He didn’t have a lot but he would give you what he had,” shared Southall.

Fudge was one of the nine people whose life was cut short in the Oregon District when a gunman opened fire into a crowd.

At the memorial service for Fudge, Governor Mike DeWine made it a point to stay for the funeral. Governor and First Lady DeWine also attended two other funerals of the victims on Saturday

“There’s hardly anyone that’s not impacted in the miami valley. It’s just a tragedy for this area,” said Governor DeWine.

Following the service, Governor DeWine, said he spoke to the families of those affected. He shared that he made a promise to them.

“I told them I would do everything I could to make it safer for people in Ohio and it’s my obligation to do something,” said Governor DeWine.

“We’re never going to wipe out all evil in men and women’s hearts, but if we can reach a few and that few [can] reach another few…that’s how you do it. You [have to] use what you have, where you are and do what you can,” said Southall.