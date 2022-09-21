BELLBROOK, Ohio (WDTN) — The funeral procession for WWII Veteran Jim “Pee Wee” Martin will take place at approximately 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to a Facebook post by the Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Area Chamber of Commerce, all are welcome to line the streets to send Martin off to his final resting place at the Dayton VA Cemetary. There will be small flags available outside of the G.L. Dart building for those who wish to support.

The procession will leave the township administration building on Ferry Road around 9 a.m. and travel north on Main Street, and then turn left onto Franklin Street toward Wilmington Pike.

The Chamber of Commerce said to use the sidewalks to safely line South Main Street and Franklin Street.

Martin was a member of the Screaming Eagles division and parachuted into Normandy on D-Day, June 6, 1944. He lived to be 101 and shared a farewell letter after his death on his Facebook page.

He said in part, “I thank my family and friends for the support I have been given. Many friends have visited and made sure I was never lonely.”