Funeral planned for Cheryl Coker amid investigation into her death

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A public visitation will be held for Cheryl Coker on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions — Beavercreek Chapel.

Following the visitation, the family will have a private Mass of the Christian Burial at St. Helen Catholic Church.

Coker had been missing since October of 2018. Her remains were found at the end of April in Greene County, about a fifteen minute drive away from her home. Her case is considered a homicide.

The Greene County Coroner says the cause and manner of a her death is still undetermined based on an autopsy but there is enough evidence to suspect foul play.

