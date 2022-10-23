Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral services were held for the Dayton woman killed during Hurricane Ian in September on Saturday.

According to the obituary, services for Nishelle Lynn Harris-Miles were held on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 12 p.m. at Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel in Dayton.

Harris-Miles is described as the life of the party and someone that loved everyone, the obituary says. Nishelle was born in Dayton and attended Patterson Co-Op High School and attended Revival Center Ministries.

On September 28, Harris-Miles was killed during Hurricane Ian during a trip to Florida for her birthday.

