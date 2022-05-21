DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Family and friends gathered on Saturday to remember the life of former NBA player and Dayton native Adrien Payne.

The funeral was held at 11 a.m. at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church and was preceded by a visitation that morning. Payne was then interred at the Woodland Cemetary and Arboretum.

Payne attended Jefferson High School in Jefferson Township. He went on to attend Michigan State and play college basketball. Following college, Payne was the No. 15 pick in the NBA by the Atlanta Hawks. Payne’s coach from Michigan State, Tom Izzo, attended the funeral.

Payne died on May 9 after he was shot in Florida. Court documents said the suspect shot Payne after an unknown interaction between the two.

