Funeral for Dayton basketball legend, Dwight Anderson, to be held Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN)- Dayton’s greatest basketball player, Dwight “The Blur” Anderson, will be laid to rest on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Anderson passed away Sept. 5 at the age of 59. A viewing is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 18 at the Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The viewing is open to the public.

A private funeral service will be held the following day followed by a burial service at Shiloh Park Cemetery at noon open to the public. The family will also be holding a balloon release to honor the former NBA player’s memory at Riverview Park on Sept. 26 at 6 p.m. open to the public.