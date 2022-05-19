DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for former NBA player and Dayton native Adreian Payne.

Payne died after being shot in Florida on Monday, May 9. According to court documents, the suspected shooter, 29-year-old Lawrence Dority, allegedly shot Payne after an interaction between the two.

According to the obituary, a walk through visitation will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church at 1501 W. Third St. in Dayton. The funeral service will take place at 11 a.m.

Payne attended Jefferson High School in Jefferson Township. He went on to attend Michigan State and play college basketball. Following college, Payne was the No. 15 pick in the NBA by the Atlanta Hawks.

You can send online condolences to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.