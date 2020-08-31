Funeral for 1-month-old Averi Grabans to be held Tuesday

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Funeral services are being held for Averi Graban at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Newcomer Funeral Home — Kettering Chapel, prior to that a visitation will be held at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to be made to GoFundMe account.

One-month-old Grabans was pronounced dead Sunday, Aug. 23, by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

The coroner’s report said she was pronounced dead at Dayton Children’s and ruled the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.

To read her obituary, leave condolences or share memories you have of her, click here.