Funeral for 1-month-old Averi Grabans to be held Tuesday

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Funeral services are being held for Averi Graban at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Newcomer Funeral Home — Kettering Chapel, prior to that a visitation will be held at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to be made to GoFundMe account.

One-month-old Grabans was pronounced dead Sunday, Aug. 23, by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

The coroner’s report said she was pronounced dead at Dayton Children’s and ruled the cause of death as blunt force trauma to the head.

