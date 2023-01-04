Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — Funeral arrangements have been set for a firefighter and paramedic with the Kettering Fire Department.

According to a Facebook post by the Kettering Fire Department, Firefighter/Paramedic Tracy Leach succumbed to occupational cancer on Dec. 24, 2022.

Funeral arrangements are set for Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Apex Church in Kettering. A private viewing for family and friends will take place from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by a viewing for the Kettering Fire Department and Bellbrook Fire Department. A public viewing will begin at 11 a.m. and memorial services will begin at 1 p.m.

Graveside services will be held at Valley View Memorial Gardens located at 170 N. Valley Rd. in Xenia.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Francis Kennels here.