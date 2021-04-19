Funeral arrangements set for former Centerville Mayor Sally Beals

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral arrangements have been set for former Centerville Mayor Sally Beals.

Beals was a Centerville resident since 1965. She served on Centerville City Council for eight years, followed by two terms as mayor.

“Those of us who were fortunate enough to work with Sally know that her goal every day was to advocate for the City of Centerville and make sure Centerville was a great place to live, work and raise a family,” said Centerville Mayor Brooks Compton.

Visitation will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 25 at The Golf Club at Yankee Trace. A 9 a.m. visitation will be on Monday, April 26 at Epiphany Lutheran, followed by a 10 a.m. memorial service.

A tribute drive past the Centerville Municipal Building and Stubbs Park will happen after the service.