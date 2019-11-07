Funeral arrangements set for Det. Jorge Del Rio

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral arrangements for Dayton Detective Jorge Del Rio have been set.
The viewing for the fallen detective will be Monday, November 11, from 4 pm until 9 pm at the University of Dayton Arena located at 1801 S. Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.
His funeral will be Tuesday, November 12 at UD Arena from 12 pm until 2 pm, followed by a final salute in the lot of the arena.
No graveside service will be held.
A procession of law enforcement vehicles will accompany Del Rio back to the funeral home after the final salute.
Anyone attending the funeral will have to pass through a magnetometer in order to enter the University of Dayton arena.
Anyone attending the funeral will have to pass through a magnetometer in order to enter the University of Dayton arena.

Additional details will be released at a later time.
