VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Funeral arrangements have been set for two victims of Friday’s Butler Township shooting.

According to their obituary, the family of Clyde and Eva “Sally” Knox will be receiving friends at 9 a.m. at Vandalia United Methodist Church.

The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. at the church and interments will follow at Forest Hills Memorial Gardens in Tipp City.

