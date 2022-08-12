DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Funeral arrangements have been made for two victims of the deadly Butler Township shooting.

According to the obituary, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 12 at the Christian Life Center. Interments will follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery.

The family received friends for visitation on August 11 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Christian Life Center.

“(Sarah) was truly irreplaceable…one of a kind,” reads the obituary. “Kayla was a mini Sarah in a lot of ways, but was definitely her own person….strong, independent, silly, full of joy, generous…. and a very picky eater.”