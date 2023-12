Funeral arrangements have been revealed for the Preble County deputy killed in a two-car collision Monday.

Visitation for Deputy Joshua Hamilton will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, at the Pentecostal Tabernacle, 480 W. Eaton Pike in Richmond, Indiana.

The funeral service will be at the same church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23.

Hamilton will be interred at the Fairview Cemetery in Gratis after the funeral.