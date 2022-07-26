CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for a fallen Clark County sheriff’s deputy.

Matthew Yates was killed in the line of duty Sunday in a Clark County mobile home. The 41-year-old deputy was responding to an incident at the home when he was shot. He was later taken to Miami Valley Hospital where he died.

A visitation will be held at First Christian Church on Middle Urbana Road Sunday, July 31 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to an obituary. The funeral service will be on Monday, August 1 at noon at the church. The deputy will be laid to rest at the Ferncliff Cemetery Mausoleum.

Several law enforcement agencies in the Miami Valley have offered their condolences to Yates’ family. Police lined up for a final salute when he was removed from the hospital, and held a procession Monday afternoon.

