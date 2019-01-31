Funeral arrangements announced for Clearkcreek Twp officer killed in crash
CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) -- Funeral arrangements are set for the Clearcreek Township police officer who died in a crash Tuesday.
Visitation for officer Jerrid M. Lee will happen Sunday, February 3rd at E.C. Nurre Funeral Home on W. Main Street in Amelia. It will be from 1-4 p.m.
A memorial service will follow the visitation at the funeral home.
The U.S. Air Force will conduct military honors, including a flag folding presentation.
There won't be a formal procession to the gravesite.
Donations for the family of officer Lee can be made at any Fifth Third Bank location in the name of the "Jerrid Lee Memorial Fund".
Lee died early Tuesday when his vehicle was hit head-on on S.R. 125, near Lindale Mount Holly Road in Batavia Township. Investigators believe the driver of the other vehicle may have been impaired by drugs.
Authorities held that driver on a vehicular homicide charge.
Further information about officer Lee's memorial may be obtained at the E.C. Nurre Funeral Home website.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Montgomery County cancels Level 1 Snow Emergency
- Wright State faculty will file to strike
- Updated Wall Stall: Pelosi stands firm
- Updated Man arrested after leading police on chase
