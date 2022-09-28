TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Troy City Skatepark United (TCSU) is hosting a fundraiser to raise money for a new skatepark on Saturday.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the “Keep Pushing” event will take place Saturday, Oct. 1 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Troy Skatepark located at 99 N. Ridge Ave. No. 43 and is open to the public. At the event, a “Skate Jam” and “Best Trick” contest event will occur.

Attendees will be able to enjoy free food, such as hotdogs and hamburgers, and have a variety of prize raffles, which were donated by local area businesses.

Founder of TCSU, Matt Williams says the park is currently not welcoming to everyone and needs to be updated.

“You know, this park is 25-plus years old. And it has pretty much been untouched for that entire timespan,” says Williams. Williams says at the current skatepark, there are no restrooms or seating and the fundraiser is going to be a benefit for the community.

According to Williams, Ernst Concrete will be matching up to $2,000 at the fundraiser on Saturday.