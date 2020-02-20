Funding available to RNs in Darke County

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Registered nurses in Darke County can apply for a financial award to support their continuing education.
Applicants have to have been employed in healthcare in the county for the last five years. The money can be used for the following purposes:
- Fees to complete a B.S.N., M.S., M.S.N., N.P, PhD. or related nursing degree
- Fees for certification preparation and exam
- Fees for national or state nursing convention
The deadline to apply for the Joyce Bruns Continuing Nursing Financial Award, administered by the Darke County Foundation, is March 31.
Applications are available at this website.
Contact the Darke County Foundation at dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org or call 937-548-4673.
