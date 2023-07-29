GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — The Annie Oakley Festival Parade was held on Saturday in Darke County.

Our partners at the Greenville Daily Advocate were at the parade on Saturday morning, which began shortly after 10:30 a.m. Many people from the community came out to watch the parade, and be a part of Darke County’s celebration of Annie Oakley.

Dozens of horses, the Kroger horse-drawn wagon, a band, performers and many other groups and individuals were a part of the parade. Shrek even made an appearance in the parade driving a vehicle.

