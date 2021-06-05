Fulton Farms hosting ‘Back To Our Roots’ festival featuring live music, u-pick strawberries

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – Fulton Farms is holding a ‘Back To Our Roots’ Festival Saturday, June 5 and Sunday, June 6.

The family-friendly event will feature live music, food trucks, craft vendors and $1 hayrides to the u-pick strawberry patch. The weekend will also consist of a beer garden from Moeller Brew Barn, from which proceeds will benefit The Pink Ribbon Girls to empower women fighting breast cancer.

Staff at the farm said in addition to strawberries, other produce items will be available for purchase in the market.

More information about the ‘Back To Our Roots’ Festival can be found here.