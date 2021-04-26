Fully vaccinated Americans could soon travel internationally

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you’ve been fully vaccinated and want to travel across the pond soon, you could be in luck. Currently, efforts are being made between European Union countries to make access easier for people who’ve been fully tested, recovered, and vaccinated against COVID-19.

“If you’re not fully vaccinated we’re recommending that people don’t travel right now either domestically or internationally. The first thing you need to be doing is getting your vaccination. Once you get vaccinated, and you’re fully vaccinated after two weeks, then that gives you some more opportunities of things you can do safely,” said Dayton/Montgomery County Public Health Supervisor Dan Suffoletto.

Many travel agencies across The United States and here in the Miami Valley are excited at the opportunity to get more business from people once they can start traveling internationally safely and easily again.

“It’s starting to pick up, and everybody is excited and anxious to get back to seeing the world and traveling,” said Great Getaway Travel Agent Les Winters. Winters is new to the business, but says he’s seen customer demand significantly pick up. “I want any and all business that I can get. So, it’s really exciting for me to see the world opening back up so I can get my business going as well,” said Winters.

Currently, there’s no specific date on when we could see European Union countries opening their doors to travelers.