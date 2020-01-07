‘Full speed ahead’ for Cincinnati Shriners’ move to Dayton Children’s Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s now full speed ahead for the relocation of Cincinnati Shriners Hospital to Dayton. After nine months of negotiations, the Shriners Hospital is ready to start construction at Dayton Children’s.

This week all contract and construction plans were approved, meaning the Shriners will soon start building their hospital within a hospital here in the Miami Valley.

Debbie Feldman, the President and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital, says, “This is beneficial to, most importantly, the children that’ll be cared for, and their families.”

The first phase of construction on the new Shriners hospital at Dayton Children’s is imminent. The new unit should open 12-16 months later.

Feldman says, “Over the last nine months we have spent going into much greater detail, going into the legal documents, the regulatory requirements, and we’ve now gotten to the point where we’re able to sign all of those, address all of those, and it’s full speed ahead.”

Shriners will move into an area of Dayton Children’s vacated when the hospital built a new patient tower. “Shriners is completely renovating that space. It will be changed and modified to meet their unique requirements.”

Numbers have not yet been finalized, but Feldman says Shriners will move some staff up from Cincinnati, and new hires are also expected. The Shriners hospital provides several unique services, including all levels of pediatric burn treatment, and cleft lip and palate, plastic and reconstructive surgery for children up to age 18.

Feldman says those services will allow Miami Valley patients to stay in the area for treatment. “Shriners will also be bringing patients in from their catchment area, which is multiple states into the Dayton region, into Dayton Children’s to be cared for in their hospital.”

Debbie Feldman says the construction phase will have no impact on current operations at Dayton Children’s.

