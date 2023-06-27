DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was arrested on his way out of state in an attempt to flee police custody on Tuesday.

On June 23, an arrest warrant was made for fugitive Demarcus Guy, charging the man with kidnapping, abduction, attempted rape, gross sexual imposition, disrupting public service and aggravated burglary.

Four days later, on June 27, members of the U.S. Marshals’ Southern Ohio Strike Team (SOFAST) found Guy at a Miami Valley Bus station around 6 a.m. Where he was waiting for a Greyhound bus out of state. Officers arrested him without incident, and Guy is currently being held in the Montgomery County jail.

“The U.S. Marshals and our law enforcement partners continue to pursue and apprehend suspects accused of violent crimes to help make our communities safer,” Michael D. Black, United States Marshal, said. “Removing these violent offenders from our neighborhoods takes away their opportunity to commit further acts of violence.”