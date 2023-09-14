DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A coordinated effort involving U.S. Marshals, Franklin County SWAT and Springfield police led to the arrest of a murder suspect Wednesday.

Jerrel Fleming was charged Aug. 22 in Clark County Common Pleas Court for allegedly shooting a man in downtown Springfield on Aug. 7.

The Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team received information that Fleming was in Columbus, and law enforcement was able to quickly locate and apprehend him, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

He is now being held in the Franklin County Jail.