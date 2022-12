Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash involving a semi closed an exit ramp for more than three hours Tuesday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi jackknifed on the exit ramp from I-75 northbound to State Route 55 just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

The exit ramp was shut down for three hours while crews worked to clear the scene. OSHP said diesel fuel also spilled onto the roadway.

OSHP reported that no one was injured, and the ramp has since reopened.