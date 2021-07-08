Fuel leak prompts evacuation in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Fire crews are on the scene of a leaking fuel truck Thursday.

The incident happened around 11:30 am near the area of Air City Avenue and Stanley Avenue.

Dayton Fire said on its Facebook page fire crews, including the hazardous materials team, have been working to deal with a substantial leak from a gasoline tanker. The area had to be evacuated and crews immediately began measures to prevent ignition and minimize runoff.

Officials from the City of Dayton Water Dept., Ohio EPA, and PUCO are all on the scene. Assistance was also provided by Wright-Patterson AFB Fire Department.

Drives are encouraged to avoid the area Thursday afternoon.

