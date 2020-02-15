Frosty this morning, increasing clouds and milder temps this PM

Enjoy the early morning sunshine because it won’t last very long. Clouds will roll back into the Ohio Valley this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the lower teens today will rebound to near normal highs.
TODAY: Increasing clouds High 38
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. A flurry possible mainly north. Low 30
SUNDAY: Lots of clouds. Flurry? High 42
Mostly cloudy with rain developing and milder temperatures for President’s Day. Rain chances increase Monday night and Tuesday morning. Temperatures will run above normal to start the week and then return to highs in the 30s. Increasing sunshine for mid to late week.
Live Doppler 2HD
