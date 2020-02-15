Live Now
Homeowners involved in fatal shooting in Greene County to release statement

Frosty this morning, increasing clouds and milder temps this PM

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Enjoy the early morning sunshine because it won’t last very long. Clouds will roll back into the Ohio Valley this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the lower teens today will rebound to near normal highs.

TODAY: Increasing clouds High 38

A busy weekend for skiing. If skiing early, it will be quite cold.
Wind chills will improve throughout the day.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, not as cold. A flurry possible mainly north. Low 30

SUNDAY: Lots of clouds. Flurry? High 42

Mostly cloudy with rain developing and milder temperatures for President’s Day. Rain chances increase Monday night and Tuesday morning. Temperatures will run above normal to start the week and then return to highs in the 30s. Increasing sunshine for mid to late week.

Live Doppler 2HD

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS