Frost on the cars this morning, but lots of sun today

A frosty start to the day as temperatures are running about 20 degrees colder than Friday morning. Sunglasses will be needed with bright blue skies and full sunshine.

TODAY: Sunny and seasonable. High 42

Much colder outside this morning. A layer of frost has built up on vehicles.

Limited trails are open at Perfect North this weekend.

Lots of sunshine today after a chilly start.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 30

Temperatures tonight will be in the 30s.

SUNDAY: Breezy, warmer with increasing clouds. High 53

The next storm system will be approaching Sunday night, spreading rain across the Miami Valley Monday and Tuesday. An arctic blast chills the Ohio Valley mid week.

Live Doppler 2HD

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.