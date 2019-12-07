Frost on the cars this morning, but lots of sun today

A frosty start to the day as temperatures are running about 20 degrees colder than Friday morning. Sunglasses will be needed with bright blue skies and full sunshine.
TODAY: Sunny and seasonable. High 42
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 30
SUNDAY: Breezy, warmer with increasing clouds. High 53
The next storm system will be approaching Sunday night, spreading rain across the Miami Valley Monday and Tuesday. An arctic blast chills the Ohio Valley mid week.
