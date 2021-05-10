Frost Advisory in effect Monday morning; below average temperatures expected throughout the week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley is under a Frost Advisory until 8 a.m. with a chance of frost being possible every morning until Thursday.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik said behind a cold front, temperatures have dropped into the 30s. We will see frost throughout the Miami Valley this morning, and even some areas of fog. During the afternoon hours, temperatures will climb up near 60 degrees. We will enjoy dry weather, and some sun through the first part of the day. Clouds will increase later in the afternoon as a disturbance drops down from the northwest.

That disturbance may bring an isolated shower tonight, and then the sky will clear out again towards sunrise. There’s a slight chance of frost, especially across the northwest counties which will clear out first. There’s another risk for frost again on Tuesday night as temperatures stay well below normal.

