Frost Advisory in effect for parts of Miami Valley; sunshine, warm temperatures this afternoon

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Frost Advisory is in effect for Champaign, Logan, Mercer and Shelby counties until 9 a.m. Monday.

Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik said high pressure will bring us picture-perfect weather this afternoon. We will enjoy dry weather, plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Highs will warm into the low 70s.

Tonight will stay mostly clear, and the wind will increase from the southwest. On Tuesday, winds get a little gusty, with readings near 30 mph expected in the afternoon. It’s going to be a lot warmer, with highs in the low 80s.