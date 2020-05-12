Frontline Heroes: Nurse’s labor of love helping patients now more than ever

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A labor and delivery nurse is helping patients now more than ever.

Monet Moore is a travel nurse who lives in Clayton. She’s worked in labor and delivery her entire nursing career.

“It’s truly a situation where you put yourself last,” admits Moore. “It’s not always beautiful.”

For Moore it’s a calling, beginning her career in 2008 at Miami Valley Hospital.

“You get to see the fruits of your labor,” says Moore.

A mom herself, caring for new moms is in her nature. Her support in the delivery room is crucial with limited family allowed due to the pandemic.

“There is a void with the ladies because they are used to having multiple different loved ones at the bedside with them,” says Moore.

Moore is also tasked with educating new moms during the pandemic.

“Everybody always wants to introduce their new baby to their friends and family and just emphasize to them that’s not safe right now,” says Moore. “They recommend that babies under two years of age should not wear masks.”

Just like all areas of the hospital, the maternity ward isn’t unscathed by COVID-19. Many times pregnant mothers don’t show symptoms.

“Often times once the baby is delivered is when the mom becomes symptomatic,” says Moore. “We’re really like blindly caring for potentially COVID patients.”

Monet’s son realizes the potential danger.

“I pray and hope that you know she stays healthy all the time,” admits Jaiden Cameron.

Her work doesn’t stop at the hospital. She also cares for her aging, ill parents.

“She’s still being a great mom–cooking dinners, going out, getting stuff whenever we need it. It’s a non-stop job,” describes Cameron.

The constant job of caring for others leaves little time to think about herself.

“One day I was walking down the hallway at work and I saw this lady. I was headed to the cafeteria. And I saw this lady. And she didn’t look really sad per se, but maybe was in deep thought. And she kind of had her head bowed as she was walking, and it just dawned on me. You just don’t know. These people are in the hospital, caring for patients through and through. But what is that person going through?” asks Moore.