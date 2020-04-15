Frontline COVID-19 survivors donate to CBC plasma program

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two frontline workers were among the first to donate plasma since the Community Blood Center (CBC) launched the Dayton region’s COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma program (CCP).

Before the public CCP program launched, the Community Blood Center was the first blood center in Ohio to collect plasma from a recovered COVID-19 patient for the treatment of current COVID-19 patients. Antibodies from these donors may help critically ill patients fight the infection.

Troy’s Steve Norris is the area’s third CCP donor. He is an Oakwood police officer, firefighter, and EMT. Norris was followed by David Summers of Tipp City, who is a physician’s assistant at Upper Valley Medical Center and manager of the emergency department PA’s.

“It’s good to be able to do something with this,” said Steve. “We hear all about the negative aspects of COVID and there’s plenty of them. But those who have recovered might have something in their blood to help people who are really, really sick. No sense in waiting when there are people really sick and dying.”

Summers saw the impact of COVID-19 when Miami County suffered a cluster outbreak at a nursing home, and then firsthand when he became infected.

He avoided going to the ER because he didn’t want to endanger his colleagues. He recovered at home, returned to work April 6, and was encouraged to donate CCP. His plasma donation Tuesday was his first ever blood donation.

