DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Art Hops at Front Street gets spooky with this month’s Halloween Market.

Happening on Oct. 15, Front Street turns their monthly art experience into a spooky fun fest. The Halloween Market runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., located at 1001 East Second St., Dayton.

This month’s market will hold special activities for the Halloween season. From pumpkin painting, to a Trick-or-Treat Trail, there’s a variety of activities for everyone.

Alongside the Halloween-themed events, there are various art activities as well. Attendees can decorate postcards, design glass ornaments, decorate their own jewelry and more.

The Halloween Market is family- and dog-friendly. Costumes are encouraged.

Multiple food trucks will be attending, and Scott Lindberg will provide live music throughout the event.

Art Hops on Front Street is the first Friday and third Sunday of each month. The community can shop original artwork, décor, jewelry and more from over 250 local artists.

Find more information about Front Street and this event here.