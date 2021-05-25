From COVID to coffee, Clayton roasting business born out of pandemic

CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — From COVID to coffee, one Clayton entrepreneur turned his hobby into a small business as a result of the pandemic.

Kevin Anderson started roasting coffee for himself about 12 years ago.

“[Friends] would always tell me– ‘Kevin you gotta sell this stuff.’ And I’m like no, I’m a musician,” says Anderson.

When the pandemic hit, and he lost work, the wheels started turning. In the summer of 2020 he started researching, planning, and acquiring equipment to expand his operation. In early February 2021, Anderson became commercially licensed and Blue Bus Coffee Roasters took off.

“People are always going to drink coffee. I like roasting coffee. I think I roast pretty good coffee, so let’s give this a whirl,” shrugs Anderson.

Anderson has already sold coffee in 22 states and has most recently partnered with Cafe19 in Englewood to sell his roasts.

“Small businesses helping small businesses. It’s community,” says Anderson.

Continuing to work at Stivers, DCDC, and Wright State, he roasts part-time, devoting about 20 hours a week to it.

“I’m still a musician. I still do recording projects and so forth on the side as well, because at heart I’m a drummer. At heart, I’m also a coffee roaster because I love both of those things,” smiles Anderson.

He’s invested about $20,000 in his coffee venture and is hoping to recoup that in a year.

Anderson is also restoring his 1972 VW camper to eventually make deliveries and sell his roasts out of the blue bus.

