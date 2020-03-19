1  of  2
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: 119 confirmed cases in the state
Frisch's Big Boy offering produce, milk, other essentials

Local News

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants are offering milk and produce items available through carryout, drive-thru, delivery, or online.

“Frisch’s Big Boy is here for you in these challenging times,” said Jason Vaughn, president and CEO of Frisch’s Big Boy.

Here’s what you can find at Big Boy’s Market:

  • Half gallons of milk and chocolate milk
  • Breads (white, rye, whole wheat, 12 grain, buns)
  • 12-count dinner rolls
  • Soft shell tortillas
  • Five-pound bag of sugar
  • Single-serve cereals (Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Cocoa Puffs)
  • Produce (celery stalks, tomatoes, broccoli, red onions)
  • 20-ounce Frisch’s Big Boy ketchup
  • 20-ounce French’s Classic yellow mustard
  • Four-pound container of Frisch’s Big Boy tuna salad
  • Two-liter bottles of select Coca-Cola products
  • 20-ounce bottles of Dasani Purified Water and Coca-Cola products
  • Single rolls of bathroom tissue, limit four per order

Supplies will vary by location and may only be available for a limited time.

Frisch’s Big Boy dining rooms remain closed due to government orders closing all restaurants due to COVID-19.

