Frisch’s Big Boy offering produce, milk, other essentials

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Frisch’s Big Boy restaurants are offering milk and produce items available through carryout, drive-thru, delivery, or online.

“Frisch’s Big Boy is here for you in these challenging times,” said Jason Vaughn, president and CEO of Frisch’s Big Boy.

Here’s what you can find at Big Boy’s Market:

Half gallons of milk and chocolate milk

Breads (white, rye, whole wheat, 12 grain, buns)

12-count dinner rolls

Soft shell tortillas

Five-pound bag of sugar

Single-serve cereals (Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Cocoa Puffs)

Produce (celery stalks, tomatoes, broccoli, red onions)

20-ounce Frisch’s Big Boy ketchup

20-ounce French’s Classic yellow mustard

Four-pound container of Frisch’s Big Boy tuna salad

Two-liter bottles of select Coca-Cola products

20-ounce bottles of Dasani Purified Water and Coca-Cola products

Single rolls of bathroom tissue, limit four per order

Supplies will vary by location and may only be available for a limited time.

Frisch’s Big Boy dining rooms remain closed due to government orders closing all restaurants due to COVID-19.