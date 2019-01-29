Frigid winter weather taking a toll on cars

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) - BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) - As the temperatures plummet, roadside repair numbers are sky-rocketing across the Miami Valley.

AAA says over the last 10 days they have come to the assistance of roughly 10,000 drivers.

26 percent of those calls involved a bad battery.

Anytime temperatures cover around or below 30 degrees, battery power drops nearly 35 percent.

"The average life of a battery in this area is 4 years. So if you are beyond that or within that range, give us a call or stop by one of our facilities," said John Bucher, a service manager at AAA Beavercreek.

AAA is offering free winter car checks, hoping that drivers take advantage so they don't end up stranded on the side of a road.

Bucher says as we get into negative degree weather, just about anything can go wrong under the hood.

You also can't forget about your tires.

"You always want to go by your manufacturers door information to find that right tire pressure. You don't want to go by what's on the tire itself," said Bucher.

AAA has free pressure pumps at all of their area locations. You can even manually enter your tire pressure maximum and the pump will stop when you get to that point.

It's important to realize that cold tires might not give the best pressure reading and you may get a false notification from your car. If you add too much air to your tire it can cause longterm damage.

If you plan on taking a roadtrip, you should keep a close eye on the tire pressure as you travel.

"You can always add just a couple extra pounds so that when it is cold and it's at a resting state, it's at the proper pressure," said Bucher.

It's also important to note that dead car batteries can sneak up on you. It's best to check them every winter.

