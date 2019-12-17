Frigid temperatures this week create potential for frozen pipes

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) – Frigid temperatures in the Miami Valley could create the potential for frozen water lines.

“It can happen pretty quick,” said Mike Bratton with Ed’s Heating and Cooling.

Bratton says the first cold snap is usually the most troublesome.

“When the winds really blowing that’s when you’re going to have the freezing. But, anything below 20 degrees, keep an eye on,” Bratton said.

To keep your pipes from freezing over, keep your cabinets open so heat can get to your pipes.

“If you turn the faucet on and there’s nothing coming out but there’s water everywhere else, the first thing to do is shut your main water off. Then, call a professional before it makes a mess,” Bratton said.

It’s also recommended you leave faucets dripping during extreme colds.

“It’s a lot harder to freeze running water than it is to freeze standing water,” Bratton said.

Bratton said the biggest mistake people make is leaving garden hoses attached to outside spigots.

“The faucets are designed to drain out without that hose on there so just make sure you take your garden hose off,” he said.

You can’t always tell when an issue will arise but when in doubt, Ed’s Heating and Cooling staff says to call a professional.

“They can inspect the water lines, make sure they’re in good shape, make sure the shut off valves are working,” Bratton said.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.