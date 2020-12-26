Frigid morning temperatures recover into the 30s with some sunshine today

Morning temperatures started out in the teens with single digit wind chills. Sunshine will help to allow temperatures to recover into the 30s.
TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. High 35
TONIGHT: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 23
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of late day rain. Milder. High 46
Temperatures will bounce up and down this week. Another powerhouse storm is in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- California becomes first state to hit 2 million COVID-19 cases
- Celebrities react, offer words of support for Nashville after explosion
- Mysterious gingerbread monolith appears in San Francisco park
- Officials urge safe driving after icy road conditions Christmas Day
- FBI leading RV explosion investigation, authorities believe it was intentional