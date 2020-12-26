Frigid morning temperatures recover into the 30s with some sunshine today

Morning temperatures started out in the teens with single digit wind chills. Sunshine will help to allow temperatures to recover into the 30s.

TODAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Breezy. High 35

TONIGHT: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 23

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds. Chance of late day rain. Milder. High 46

Temperatures will bounce up and down this week. Another powerhouse storm is in the forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday.

