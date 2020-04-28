Friends remember Cheryl Coker following discovery of her remains

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Loved ones are remembering Cheryl Coker Tuesday after her remains were found in a wooded area of Greene County over the weekend.

The discovery came soon after what would have been her 48th birthday. Friends and family say this news was not unexpected, but they now have the closure they have sought after for 18 months.

Coker was last seen in October of 2018 while dropping her daughter off at school. Her car was found soon after in a nearby parking lot close to her home.

Saturday, a mushroom hunter called police after finding skeletal remains in a wooded area on Waynesville Jamestown Road. Authorities later confirmed them as Coker’s.

Some of Coker’s friends had started an aggressive search effort, and in the time since law enforcement confirmed the discovery of her remains on Monday, those friends have been dropping off items for a memorial to honor her at the location where she was found.

Coker’s best friend of 20 years, Shelly Appelhans, tells 2 NEWS she is heartbroken over how the search ended.

“I’m definitely going to miss her laugh and her smile, and her quirkiness. There’s over 20 years of friendship and every time Cheryl and I got together or we talked, there was always laughter. There was never judgement between us. We’ve never had one argument in 20 years of friendship,” she said.

Last year, Riverside Police named Coker’s husband, William, the only suspect in the case. Monday, authorities said that had not changed, though he has not been arrested or charged.