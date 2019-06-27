Friends raise concerns after 33-year-old drowns in debris-filled pond

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Matthew Mitchell Jr.’s friends spent some of their Thursday reflecting on the shoreline of the pond where their friend lost his life, Wednesday night.

“I just wanted to see it for myself. I can’t really believe it. It’s unbelievable really,” said CJ Johnson, a friend of Mitchell.

Firefighters say they had a hard time getting to Mitchell because the pond has so much debris in it .

Mitchell was fishing and had entered the water to retrieve his stuck bobber.

The water was 22 feet deep where Mitchell went under.

There are “No Swimming” and “No Trespassing’ signs in a small corner of the pond closest to the Action Sports Complex. However, a majority of the pond has no signs or warnings and most people cannot see the posted signs because they are high up on light polls.

Johnson says Mitchell was a good swimmer and an even better friend.

“He was cool. He was funny and energetic. The life of the party. He got along with everybody,” said Johnson.

As for safety, Johnson and the family would like to see someone take more responsibility.

“Clean it up for real. Maybe put more signs that say no swimming. Deep water, stuff like that. Dangerous waters,” said Johnson.

The City of Dayton owns the pond. 2 NEWS passed the above comments on to an official who said they would pass it up the chain.

