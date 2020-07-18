Friends of victim: Trotwood crash could have been prevented

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The doorway to 35-year-old Leah Smith’s home in Dayton is now a memorial with balloons and flowers left by loved ones.

Two of Smith’s best friends, Talisha Hawkins and Kasaundra Morland, said they were so close to Smith that they considered themselves sisters.

Not only a best friend, Smith was a mother to three children.

Hawkins said they still don’t understand what happened to their mom.

“It’s hard,” Hawkins said. “To hear her children cry out for her, asking why, what did I do, did I do something?”

Police say Smith was killed Wednesday night when her car was hit in the intersection of little Richmond Road and Olive Road in Trotwood.

“We feel very cheated because now she’s not here to celebrate with us any longer,” Hawkins said.

And after losing their best friend, the message they want everyone to hear is this: slow down, pay attention and be cautious of others because a crash like this could be prevented.

“You took a mother, a great mother, a great friend, sister, aunt, away from everybody just because you want to be senseless,” Kasaundra Morland said.

Two teenage passengers in the car that hit Smith also died.

The crash remains under investigation.