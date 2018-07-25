Friends mourn victim killed at Trotwood apartment complex Video Video

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) - A 25-year-old man was found tied-up, dead, and with multiple gunshot wounds inside his home at a Trotwood apartment complex.

The Montgomery County Coroner's office has identified the victim as 25-year-old Edward Hines III.

Friends of the victim say they're still coming to grips with his death.

Hines was discovered inside Woodland Hills Apartments by his brother, who made a frantic call to 911.

"He's been shot. He's been shot," the 911 caller said. "And he's tied up."

The 911 caller continued: "Man, my brother is dead... It looks like he's been laying there all day. Somebody heard something. They shot him."

Trotwood Police Department Captain Dan Heath said a family member discovered Hines' body after they hadn't heard from him, for about a day.

"The victim typically has daily contact with this individual," Heath said. "When he hadn't heard from him, he came over to the apartment and found the door unlocked. Walked in, and found the victim lying on the floor."

A friend of the victim, Mike Sanders said Hines had lived at the apartment complex for only a few months.

"I never expected something like this to happen to him," Sanders said. "I'm just hurt that would happen to anybody - especially someone I know."

How long Hines may have been dead and who exactly is responsible, is still unclear.

Police say they've spoken with family and are still investigating what happened.