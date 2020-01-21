Friend remembers Kettering woman found dead in dumpster

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Friends are in the process of planning a vigil after a Kettering woman was found dead Saturday in a dumpster near her apartment.

According to Kettering police, a man has been arrested in connection with the homicide of 24-year-old Sierra Woodfork.

The cause of Woodfork’s death has not been released, but her death has been deemed a homicide, police said.

The suspect knew the victim, according to police. Friends of Woodfork told 2 NEWS the man arrested was her boyfriend.

The suspect faces charges of murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence, according to Officer Joe Ferrell, a Kettering police spokesperson. 2 NEWS is not releasing the suspect’s name until he is formally charged.

Friends of Woodfork told 2 NEWS she had recently moved into an Aberdeen Avenue apartment near the dumpster where her body was found.

“She had a child’s mind and a child’s heart,” said April Shinn, who had known Woodfork for 12 years. “And she was just a great person.”

Shinn told 2 NEWS Woodfork and her daughter went to school together in Springfield.

“They were inseparable,” Shinn said. “They would go to church together. They always wanted to be together.”

It’s not clear how long Woodfork’s body had been in the dumpster, according to Officer Ferrell.

Shinn told 2 NEWS that Woodfork had confided in her about alleged domestic violence.

“I feared something bad was going to happen to her, but I never feared that it would come to this,” Shinn said.

Police have not discussed the nature of the suspect’s relationship with Woodfork or commented on abuse allegations.

Shinn said she offered to let Woodfork to stay with her.

“I told her, ‘Please get out before it’s too late. Please,'” Shinn said.

Shinn said she hopes people take away an important lesson.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help,” she said. “And if you see signs early on in a relationship, get out. Get out then.”

Charges are set to be presented to the prosecutor’s office later this week, Ferrell said.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.