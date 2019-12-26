Friend of Oregon District shooter released from jail while awaiting sentencing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The friend of Oregon District shooter Connor Betts was released from jail while he awaits sentencing on federal charges.

Ethan Kollie pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing a firearm while under the influence and addiction of a controlled substance. He also pleaded guilty to making a false statement on federal firearms form 4467 at Shoot Point Blank in Miami Township.

Kollie was released from Montgomery County Jail on Monday, Dec. 23. He is required to wear an electronic monitoring device on home detention. He must abide by conditions of his release.

According to sentencing guidelines, Kollie could face anywhere from 33-41 months in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 20, 2020.

Kollie allegedly bought an upper receiver and a 100-round drum for Oregon District shooter Connor Betts, which were part of the weapon Betts used in the shooting as well as body armor, but First Assistant United States Attorney for U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio Vipal Patel clarified that because there are no required forms to purchase those items similar to those needed to purchase a firearm, he cannot be charged for buying them.

Prosecutors say that Kollie was not aware of Betts’ plans to attack the Oregon District.

