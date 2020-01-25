Friend of missing woman shares last moments before she disappeared

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – The body of Latricia Bass-Jefferies was found in a Springfield lake following a two-day search.

READ MORE: Body of missing woman found at Buck Creek State Park

The Dayton Police Department is working with other agencies to investigate Bass-Jefferies disappearance and death.

Right now, they say the believe the car she was driving ended up in the lake after a crash and there is no foul play expected.

A woman, who only wanted to be identified as Natalie, says she was the last person to see Bass-Jefferies.

“It’s just heartbreaking and it’s tearing me apart. Knowing that I was the last person to see her made me feel even worse and kind of guilty because I’m here and she’s not,” said Natalie.

Natalie says she and Jefferies spent some time together on Saturday. Eventually, Jefferies decided to drive to Dayton in order to meet with a male friend. Natalie says she promised to call Jefferies to ensure she got home safely; however, her calls and texts went unanswered.

“I’m still trying to piece the whole situation together., [I have] a lot of questions, a lot of unanswered questions,” said Natalie.

Natalie says Jefferies mentioned she couldn’t see well on the roads at night, and she also had issues following the GPS. However, she is concerned with finding out how Jefferies could have ended up in the vicinity of the Buck Creek State Park which is a considerable distance from where Jefferies was supposedly driving.

“It’s hard to believe she would have gotten lost that far. I know her GPS had us lost…but I believe she would have called somebody. Just the type of person she was, I believe she would have called family or me,” said Natalie.

Dayton Police are asking anyone who knows anything about Jefferies’ disappearance, to call police at 937-333-COPS or if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.