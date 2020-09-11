Friday last day to apply for small business grant in Dayton

The Dayton COVID-19 Small Business Capitol Grants Program is intended to help cover the cost of buildings materials, permanent or temporary seating and furnishings or fixtures.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Time is almost up to apply for a grant program designed to help small businesses in Dayton.

The city said in August that eligible businesses have to be located within the Dayton city limits and cannot be a part of a national chain.

Grants of up to $10,000 are available to assist with the costs of installing new or changing existing spaces to meet public health guidelines. The dealine to apply for the grant is 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11.

For more information, including application instructions, go to daytonohio.gov/smallbusinesscares, or email Susan Vincent.